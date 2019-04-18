Today in New Delhi, India
Chennai hotel offers 50% off in food bill for voters

We are offering 50 per cent discount for guests who show the proof of voting. The discount is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet, a hotel official said.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 08:40 IST
Voting began across the state at 7 am, where about 5.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 822 candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and 269 in the Assemble by-polls.(PTI File)

City-based Clarion Hotel President announced on Thursday that it was offering a 50 per cent off on the food bills of people who have voted in the polls for the 38 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

“We are offering 50 per cent discount for guests who show the proof of voting. The discount is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet,” a hotel official said told IANS.

According to him, some eateries in malls have also offered discounted fare for voters.

Voting began across the state at 7 am, where about 5.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 822 candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and 269 in the Assemble by-polls.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:40 IST

