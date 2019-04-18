Chennai hotel offers 50% off in food bill for voters

City-based Clarion Hotel President announced on Thursday that it was offering a 50 per cent off on the food bills of people who have voted in the polls for the 38 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

“We are offering 50 per cent discount for guests who show the proof of voting. The discount is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet,” a hotel official said told IANS.

According to him, some eateries in malls have also offered discounted fare for voters.

Voting began across the state at 7 am, where about 5.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 822 candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and 269 in the Assemble by-polls.

Follow Lok Sabha elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates here

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:40 IST