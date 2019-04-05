Coimbatore police books Stalin over defamatory comments against minister

Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district police on Thursday filed cases against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin for making defamatory comments against the state local administration (LA) minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader SP Velumani.

Thondamuthur police station sources said, Stalin was booked after an AIADMK advocate T Ramachandran lodged a complaint accusing Stalin of levelling unwanted contentions against the local administration minister.

“We have booked Stalin under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC, and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951,” said Thondamuthur police sources.

While addressing an election rally at Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur on Thursday, the DMK leader had alleged that AIADMK minister Velumani has allotted government contracts to his own family members and friends. Stalin also claimed that Velumani would be sent to prison after the DMK forms a government in the state.

“We have collected enough proof against Velumani. He tops the list of corrupt leaders in the state now. We will not submit our evidence to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) - TN’s anti-corrupting wing. The DVAC will arrest Velumani when the DMK forms the government in the state. We will send him to jail,” an enthusiastic Stalin said in his Coimbatore election rally.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:19 IST