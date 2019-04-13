Congress names 18 candidates in fresh poll list

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 18 more Lok Sabha poll candidates, which include six from Haryana, nine from Uttar Pradesh and three from Madhya Pradesh..

With this, the party has released names of 404 candidates for the parliamentary elections.

In Haryana, the Congress fielded former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja from Ambala, its state unit chief Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa while MP Deepender Singh Hooda has been renominated from Rohtak.

The party also fielded Shruti Chaudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Ajay Singh Yadav from Gurgaon and Lalit Nagar from Faridabad.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party declared three candidates — Dewasish Jararia from Bhind, Ashok Singh from Gwalior and Dinesh Girwal from Dhar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress replaced its candidate, Ramashankar Bhargava, from Mohanlalganj and fielded RK Chaudhary instead.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 22:50 IST