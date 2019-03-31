Congress yatra in Hooda’s bastion, local leaders sulk over no invite

The Congress party’s Parivartan Yatra reached Rohtak and Jhajjar, the strongholds of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son Deepender, on Saturday. However, in a setback to the party, two of its local leaders and former state ministers raised a banner of revolt against the Haryana leadership of Congress.

Krishna Moorti Hooda, who owed his allegiance to former CM Hooda, and Subhash Batra, who had long been associated with HPCC president Ashok Tanwar, jointly expressed their displeasure for not being given “respect” in the Congress.

The two leaders brushed aside the rumors of them joining the BJP and said they would seek time from Congress president Rahul Gandhi to lodge their complaint. “I was not even invited for the Parivartan Yatra. That is why I did not go to welcome them in Rohtak,” said Krishan Murthi.

Batra said he was not going to quit the Congress but will fight his battle within the party.

‘We stand for farmers’

Earlier during their roadshow in Rohtak, Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Congress party always stood for the farmers. “Sonia Gandhi had brought the historic loan waiver scheme which allowed crores of farmers to make a fresh start. Later Rahul Gandhi brought in the Land Acquisition Act which protected the land of the farmers. Recently, Rahul promised that agricultural loans of the farmers will be waived of within 10 days of government formation in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while our state governments implemented them within two days of assuming charge,” he said.

“It is well known today that Congress party stands for farmers while Narendra Modi’s government works only for some industrialists,” he added.

Addressing the public, Hooda alleged that anti-farmer policies of the BJP government had reduced the farmers to a pitiable condition as they were being denied a fair price for their produce. “Further, the government’s policies have shot up their input prices by bringing them under GST, hitting them from both ends,” Hooda said.

“Every farmer in the state is struggling as they are not getting a fair price for their crops. Even for crops which are covered under the MSP, farmers are being harassed needlessly as the government has put a series of conditions before purchase. A very large number of farmers simply give up and sell their crops at whatever prices they get,” Hooda added.

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said the NYAY scheme proposed by Rahul Gandhi would serve as the final assault on poverty.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:12 IST