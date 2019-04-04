Demanding new school, this village in Bihar vows to boycott polls

People of a remote village in Kaimur district have announced to boycott the parliamentary polls due to non-fulfilment of their demand. Villagers are adamant that they won’t allow any candidate or political leader to even enter the village.

The villagers had been requesting the authorities to construct a new school building in the village as the old one was dilapidated. The education department, along with the 600 students, were shifted to Bhaluari school at a distance of 4km, said Dillip Singh, chairman of the district advocates association and native of the village Kuddi, situated at a distance of 33km north west to district headquarters Bhabua.

Six months back, the children and the guardians had staged a protest outside the block headquarters, where the local MLA and EBC welfare minister Brij Kishor Bind came and assured the construction of school building. But nothing was done, he added.

Mani Devi, a mother of two school going children, said that majority of children from the village were not being able to go to Bhaluari school due to the distance and non-availability of transport. Who would send little kids to such a distance where nobody was available to look after them in adverse situations? My children had not been going to the school from several months, she said.

“When the government and even our MLA, who is a cabinet minister, had no concern for the future of our children, what would be the purpose of voting for them. We would not vote before the fulfilment of our demand”, Mani and hundreds of protesting villagers said.

The district administration had sent a team of officers to negotiate with the villagers and convince them to vote, but the people did not agree to change their stance.

District magistrate Nawal Kishor Chaudhary said that he had contacted the villagers and assured them of constructing the school building after the elections. A proposal for the same had also been sent to the department. The school building would be constructed at the village as soon as we receive the fund.A team of officers had been sent to the village and the administration would take all necessary steps to convince the villagers to vote.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 08:49 IST