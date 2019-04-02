Election Commission pulls up Railways for tea cups with chowkidar slogan, seeks report by April 4

The Election Commission on Tuesday rapped the Railways on the knuckles days after public transporter said it has withdrawn paper cups with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign line, “Main Bhi Chowkidar” (I too am a watchman), printed on them.

In a letter to the Railways secretary and the chairman and managing director of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the EC said, “It has come to the notice of the Commission that tea cups were provided to the passengers in the train of the Indian Railways by the NGO, namely “Sankalp”, which contained the political slogan “Main hoon chowkidar” of the Bharatiya Janata Party which is closely related to violation of Model Code of Conduct. Occurence of such incidence has already been confirmed by IRCTC through its official statement dated 29th March 2019.”

“The Commission, taking cognizance of the incidence, has directed that the matter may be looked into immediately and a report may be furnished by 11 am on 4th April 2019 so that decision may be taken by the Commission in the matter,” the letter said.

The railways had imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the contractor. Ahead of the tea cup fiasco, the Railways was forced to withdraw tickets with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Social media users had reported last week that tea was being served on a Shatabdi train in paper cups with PM Modi’s campaign line, “Main Bhi Chowkidar (I’m also watchman)”, printed on them.

Last month, GoAir withdrew its boarding passes with photographs of Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, plugging the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. A day before that national carrier Air India rolled back its passes with the same information and photos of the two leaders.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 17:44 IST