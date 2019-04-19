Today in New Delhi, India
‘Finger pointed at BJP workers won’t remain intact’: Manoj Sinha at UP rally

Sinha, who is seeking re-election from Ghazipur seat, was addressing 'Kisan Panchayat Sammelan' in Saidpur area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening.

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 13:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ghazipur
manoj sinha,union minister,BJP
New Delhi, India- Ferberary 24, 2016: MoS Railway Manoj Sinha after attending the Parliament Budget Session 2016, in New Delhi on February 24, 2016. ( Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Union minister Manoj Sinha has threatened that anyone who points a finger at BJP workers will find himself paying for it in just “four hours”.

Sinha, who is seeking re-election from Ghazipur seat, was addressing ‘Kisan Panchayat Sammelan’ in Saidpur area, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening.

“The BJP workers are all ready to crush corruption and the money earned through criminal activities. I can assure you that if any finger is pointed at a BJP worker, in four hours that finger will not be salamat (safe),” the 59-year-old sitting MP said.

“No criminal of Purvanchal is in a position to enter the boundary of Ghazipur and glower at BJP workers... If he dares to do it, his eyes will not remain safe,” he said.

The Union Minister is pitted against Azfal Ansari, the brother of mafia-turned politician Mukhatar Ansari who has been fielded by BSP.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 12:42 IST

