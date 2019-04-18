‘Got carried away’: Bangladeshi actor apologises for joining TMC campaign

A day after the Union home ministry cancelled the visa of Ferdous Ahmed, the Bangladeshi actor who triggered a controversy by appearing in a Trinamool Congress rally, Ahmed said he was sorry for the incident and respected all political parties in India.

“The huge electoral exercise in the world’s largest democracy drew my interest since India and Bangladesh share rich history. We cherish with gratitude India’s huge contrition during the 1971 War.... I am a member of the cultural community and have many friends in West Bengal. The elections drew my attention. I got carried away and I joined some of my friends in a campaign. This was not planned.... I was driven by emotions and not by loyalty towards any specific party. Nor did I have any intention to insult any political party,” Ahmed said in a long statement in Bengali after returning to Bangladesh.

The 45-year-old actor was also blacklisted by India, which means he will be unable to get a visa for India in the future.

The People’s Representative Act 1951, which governs how elections are conducted in India, does not expressly deal with foreign nationals campaigning for a party but visa rules forbid any foreign entity from participating in political activities in India.

The action against Ahmed came after the MHA asked the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to ascertain if Ahmed had violated visa rules.

Ahmed was in India on a business visa and stoked controversy on Sunday when he was seen campaigning for the Trinamool’s candidate from Raiganj, Kanaia Lal Agarwal. The Bharatiya Janata Party complained to the Election Commission (EC), alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. TMC leaders remained silent. Agarwal claimed that he did not know who took part in the campaign.

“I have great respect for all Indian political parties, their leaders and laws of the country. Getting emotionally charged and taking part in the campaign was a grave mistake. Many people have misunderstood me. It is not right for a citizen of one country to take part in election campaign in another country. It was an unintentional mistake. I hope I will be forgiven by everyone,” Ahmed said in the statement.

Incidentally, another Bangladeshi actor, Gazi Abdun Noor, was seen taking part in a road show led by TMC leader Madan Mitra in the Kamarhati area which is part of the Dum Dum constituency from where TMC MP Saugata Roy is contesting for the second time.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday complained to the chief electoral officer in Bengal and demanded action against Noor on the same grounds that apply to Ahmed. “Noor was not taking part in the campaign. He had come to meet me. Since I was leaving for the road show, I asked him to come along,” said Mitra.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 01:49 IST