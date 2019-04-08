Highlights: In BJP manifesto, farm pension, uniform civil code and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the Sankalp Patra, its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 scheduled to start from April 11.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah along with other senior leaders were present in the BJP office in central Delhi at the launch of the manifesto.

The BJP manifesto comes days after the main Opposition party Congress released its poll manifesto, promising several social and welfare schemes. They also promised a separate budget for farmers.

Here are the highlights from the BJP’s Sankalp Patra:

* Six crore people have been consulted before framing the manifesto, says BJP chief Amit Shah.

* “A team was set up under me and 12 others to prepare the manifesto,” says Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

*”We are committed to uniform civil code,” says Rajnath Singh.

* We have zero tolerance towards terrorism and it will continue, says Singh

* We will explore options on Ram temple: Rajnath Singh.

*”We will attempt that temple should be built in harmonious environment,” says Rajnath Singh.

*The BJP will create consensus on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

*On Citizenship amendment bill, manifesto says it will be passed in Parliament and implement it.

FARM SECTOR

* All farmers will get benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi irrespective of land holding.

*Small and marginal farmers and small shopkeepers will get pension after 60 years age.

* Rashtriya Vyapari Ayog will be set up for trading community, says BJP manifesto.

* Manifesto promises to enable the creation of 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organizations.

* All irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana will be completed

* Short-term new agriculture loans up to ₹ 1 lakh at 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount will be provided.

* Work towards digitising land records.

* Ensure 100% disposal of liquid waste and reuse of waste water.

EDUCATION

* Aim to cover all the secondary schools under Operation Digital Board

* Enable investment of ₹ 1 lakh crore in higher education through Revitalising of

Infrastructure and Systems in Education (RISE).

* Work towards increasing the number of seats in premier management institutes.

* Work towards increasing the number of seats in premier law institutes.

* Under a new ‘Entrepreneurial Noheast’ scheme, provide financial support to MSMEs

and for employment generation in north eastern states

INFRASTRUCTURE

* Ensure a pucca house to every family

* Ensure the LPG gas cylinder connection to all poor rural households.

* Ensure 100% electrication of all households.

* Ensure every citizen has access to a bank account.

* Achieve 175 GW of renewable energy capacity.

* Connect every Gram Panchayat with high speed optical fibre network.

* Form a new Ministry of Water unifying the water management functions. This will help approach the issue of water management holistically and ensure better co-ordination of efforts.

RAILWAYS

* Ensure conversion of all viable rail tracks to broad gauge by 2022.

* Make all efforts to ensure electrification of all railway tracks by 2022.

* Complete the dedicated freight corridor project by 2022.

HEALTH

* Establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat.

* Start setting up 75 new medical colleges/postgraduate medical colleges.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 11:51 IST