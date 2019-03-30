Jaganmohan Reddy’s party follows KCR formula, performs 3-day yagam for victory in Andhra polls

YSR Congress party headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is taking no chances in coming to power in Andhra Pradesh. Notwithstanding the fact that Reddy is a devout Christian, his party leaders have embarked on a three-day yagam seeking divine blessings for him to ascend the throne after the April 11 assembly elections in the state.

The ritual, known as Raja Syamala Yagam (a havan that was performed by kings before embarking on wars), was performed by the YSRC leaders at a private place in Nellore district under the auspices of Sri Visakha Sarada peetham seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati from Wednesday to Friday.

A total of 27 Ritviks participated in the ritual. The yagam concluded with “poornahuthi” (offering ghee and other material to the flames) on Friday afternoon.

Though Jagan and his family members did not attend the yagam, it was supervised by YSRC’s Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy, a party leader familiar with the development said.

Interestingly, the same seer from the Sri Saradha Peetham had performed a similar Raja Syamala Yagam for Telangana chief minister president K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district before the December 7 elections.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi president felt that the ritual had fetched him victory in the assembly elections. His party won 88 out of 119 assembly seats in the state.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 09:59 IST