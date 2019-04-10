Jharkhand set for 2nd phase nomination of Lok Sabha Polls from today

Jharkhand is set for the second phase nomination of the Lok Sabha polls from Wednesday for elections on four parliamentary constituencies – Ranchi, Koderma, Khunti and Hazaribag – in the state. The four constituencies would go to poll on May 6.

The gazette notification for the phase will be issued by Wednesday morning and nomination process will start from 11 am and conclude at 3pm everyday till the last date of nomination filing on April 18, election officials said. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on April 20 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is April 22.

Of the four Jharkhand’s parliamentary constituencies, Khunti seat is reserved for scheduled tribe (ST).

“The notification we received from ECI for Jharkhand’s second phase has been forwarded to the returning officers of respective constituencies. The notification will be issued in the morning on Wednesday so that nomination process could be started in time,” said additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Over 64.45 voters would elect their representatives for the parliament from four Lok Sabha seats in the elections. Over 71,000 first time voters between the age group of 18 and 19 would also play significant roles in four constituencies.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its candidates for all the four seats in the second phase. The party has fielded new faces for three seats as Sanjay Seth for Ranchi, former chief minister Arjun Munda for Khunti and former Jharkhand RJD president Annapurna Devi for Koderma. The party has retained its candidate as Jayant Sinha for Hazaribag seat.

The grand alliance has not yet declared its candidate for Hazaribag seat. The seat has gone the Congress under the seat-sharing formula. Under the seat searing deal, of the total four seats in second phase, three went to Congress and one to Jharkhand Vikas Morcha- Prajatantrik (JVM-P). Congress has fielded Subodh Kant Sahay from Ranchi while Kali Charan Munda from Khunti. JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi will contest from Koderma.

Jharkhand’s second phase (5 of ECI) LS Polls

•Polling date: May 6

•Three LS seats: Ranchi, Koderma, Khunti, Hazaribag

•Date of Notification: April 10

•Last date of nominations: April 18

•Scrutiny of nomination papers: April 20

•Last date of withdrawal: April 22

Voters’ list

Constituencies Total voters Male Voters Female Voters

Ranchi 1855535 970465 885010

Koderma 1779737 941353 838369

Khunti 1174643 589866 584770

Hazaribag 1635509 869616 765881

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 14:13 IST