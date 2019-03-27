Lok Sabha election 2019: Shivpal fields candidate against Dimple in Kannauj

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday decided to field his party candidate against sitting Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav in Kannauj. Dimple is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is Shivpal’s nephew.

The PSP (L), which released a list of 10 new candidates, has named Sunil Kumar Singh to fight against Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law.

Shivpal,once the second most powerful man in the Samajwadi Party, had earlier announced his own candidature from Firozabad against his nephew Akshaya Yadav, son of SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. The party has not announced any candidate for Azamgarh parliamentary seat so far from where SP president Akhilesh Yadav would be contesting.

The PSP (L) chief met Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday. A party release later said Shivpal, who had decided to file his nomination from Firozabad Lok Sabha seat on April 1, has now decided to do so on March 31, as Mulayam will file his nomination from Mainpuri on April 1.

Earlier this month, Shivpal launched a political front called the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) with the Krishna Patel faction of the Apna Dal and the Peace Party as members. He had then said that the front would contest all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh except from Mulayam’s constituency.

