Lok Sabha election results 2019: ‘Bihar can now bargain for better deals from Centre’

The huge victory of the NDA in Bihar has set the expectations soaring for the people of the state, as one of the planks on which the alliance sought votes in the state was “development through double engine government (NDA government at centre and state)” which will speed up the growth in state, where assembly polls are due next year.

Politically, the victory has put a stamp of people’s mandate on the NDA alliance and dismissed the Opposition’s charge that the 2015 assembly polls mandate had been betrayed in the state. “The theory of betrayal of mandate lies buried now,” said a former bureaucrat, who wished not to be named.

“The chance of Nitish Kumar continuing as chief minister beyond 2020 has become imminent with the JD (U)-BJP-LJP fighting like a well-oiled unit. The combination of strong leadership and development work on the ground may do wonders in assembly as well,” said D M Diwakar, a social scientist at A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

The result, besides causing a strengthening of bonds between the allies, will also help the state get better deals as far projects and schemes are concerned. “With elections due next year, it will help speed up all pending projects and state may really take off in months to come,” said a bureaucrat.

“Now that the NDA has performed better than 2014, the results are definitely going to have a positive impact on centre-state relations in terms of better funding and support in development projects,” said Diwakar. “The state can bargain for better deals.”

“The state can also expect, despite a fixed formula, a raise in the allocation of tax revenue shared by the states on the pattern of the 11th Finance Commission recommendations as well renew its demand that henceforth the entire expenditure for disaster management in Bihar be borne by the Centre,” he said.

The state’s road construction department (RCD) is already set to pursue the projects, sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s package, vigorously with the Centre for their expeditious execution. The Central government has, in principle, approved road and bridge projects worth Rs 54,700 crore for Bihar, labelling them as PM package, over the past couple of years. However, projects costing about Rs 24,000 crore, are still awaiting a final nod from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).

In the run-up to the state elections in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 1.25 lakh crore package.

First Published: May 24, 2019 16:30 IST