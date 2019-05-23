Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

341
88
95
Target 272
Total Seats
542*
Till Now
542
Party Wins+Leads 2014 Change
BJP+ 341 336 5
Cong+ 88 60 28
BSP, SP+ 18 5 (SP) 13
Others 95 147 -52
Last updated at 09:55:45 AM
Source: ECI

Watch: PM Modi’s speech after epic BJP victory in Lok Sabha elections

* Lok Sabha has 543 elected MPs. Voting in Vellore postponed
Assembly Results
Map | All Seats

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Polling agents not allowed to check EVMs, alleges Patole

As the counting of votes is in progress, Patole visited the counting centre in Kalamna Yard here and met Collector and Returning Officer Ashwin Mudgal.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 17:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
Nana Patole,Nitin Gadkari,Thursday
As per the latest trends, Gadkari is leading by 1,01,132 votes over Patole.(HT Photo)

Congress candidate from Nagpur, Nana Patole, who is trailing behind Union minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari, Thursday alleged that the polling agents were not allowed to check the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

As per the latest trends, Gadkari is leading by 1,01,132 votes over Patole.

As the counting of votes is in progress, Patole visited the counting centre in Kalamna Yard here and met Collector and Returning Officer Ashwin Mudgal.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Patole said the returning officer should give information about the number of VVPAT slips and the votes counted in the EVMs.

“Some discrepancies were found and we sought the right to check the machines...Gadkari is getting identical votes of 559-559 from the booths belonging to the Nagpur East (Assembly) constituency. Usually, it is not possible that the voting count is same in every booth. This indicates that there are problems in the machines,” he said.

“We have the right to check the EVMs. But we are not allowed to check them,” he said.

Patole said he has given a written objection to the returning officer about this.

First Published: May 23, 2019 17:20 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics