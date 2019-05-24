Lok Sabha election results 2019: ‘We respect the verdict of people’ says AAP State Chief Bhagwant Mann

After former MP from Sangrur Surjit Singh Barnala, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief Bhagwant Mann created history by winning the parliamentary segment for the second term by beating Kewal Singh Dhillon of the Congress by 1,10,211 votes. Though AAP failed to secure any seat in Delhi and Haryana, Mann expressed satisfaction with the only seat in Punjab. HT talked to Mann:

What do you have to say about the poll outcome?

I have worked hard for the region and raised issues in the Parliament. The people of the segment entrusted faith in me. The victory is the outcome of my hard work and the love of the voters for me. We respect the verdict at national level and urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to indulge in hate politics. The country needs development and not politics in the name of Hindu, Muslim or animals.

What does it mean for your party?

People liked my job and elected me as their MP for the second time. People wanted Modi at the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal as their chief minister in Delhi. However, we are satisfied with one seat.

What next?

We will convene party’s meeting soon and we will meet the people of Punjab who created history by voting against the politics of hate. AAP will form government in Punjab in 2022.

