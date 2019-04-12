Lok Sabha elections 2019: 178 farmers in poll fray against Telangana CM’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha

This constituency is represented by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao. It’s also important because as many as 178 turmeric and jowar farmers are contesting the seat as independent candidates, making it the biggest election in the country, with over 27,000 Electronic Voting Machines. Other Backward Castes, Reddys and Muslims dominate the electorate here.

The TRS swept the assembly polls, including all seven assembly seats in this Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress, which is supported by the TDP, has fielded former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 09:43 IST