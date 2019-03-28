Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP MPs, ministers in star campaigners list

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday named 15 people as star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All of them, except a singer, are party MPs, Delhi ministers and MLAs.

The list include Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta, Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot, Delhi MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Rakhi Birla, former MLA Jarnail Singh and singer Shahnaz Hindustani.

Hindustani has been associated with the party for around six years now. Artistes Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Ram, who campaigned for the party ahead of 2013 assembly elections in Delhi and the 2014 general elections, were not named in the list announced on Wednesday.

The list of star campaigners – individuals whose travel expenses are not to be accounted for in the election expense accounts of candidates – was announced by Rai at the party’s head office in Central Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

Delhi goes to the polls on May 12. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have not announced star campaigners yet.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 01:32 IST