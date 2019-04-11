Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP sets up core committee in state for LS polls

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 05:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram
Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP sets up core committee in state for LS polls(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana held a state-level meeting chaired by state party president Naveen Jaihind in Rohtak on Wednesday. Jaihind said that the party had constituted a 20-member core committee which will be handling election-related affairs in the state.

The committee, Jaihind said, has been tasked with campaigning across the state, crowd-funding, and training booth-level workers. Additionally, another 20-member committee will monitor electoral affairs . “The election committee was formed after consultation with party members and includes workers from diverse backgrounds. The committee will closely monitor the situation,” said Sudhir Yadav, party spokesperson.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 02:40 IST

