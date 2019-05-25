Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Adhalrao likely to contest assembly polls against NCP’s Walse Patil

Following his defeat from the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, Shiv Sena’s three-term MP, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil ‘s supporters have begun pitching for his candidature for the Assembly elections from Ambegaon constituency in Pune district.

When asked about this possibility, Adhalrao said, “The results have just been declared and I have not made any future plans. However, I will remain active in politics and work hard for people’s development.”

Adhalrao and NCP leader and former speaker of Maharashtra assembly Dilip Walse Patil are from same Ambegaon Assembly constituency. There is cold war among both the leaders. Dilip Walse Patil’s dream come true after 15 years to defeat Adhalrao.

Walse Patil said, “I am not aware that whether Adhalrao would contest assembly election, but it would be better if you would be ask this question to Adhalrao Patil.”

Adhalrao Patil and Dilip Walse Patil were close friends earlier but rivalry started in between them when NCP denied the ticket to Adhalrao and he joined the Shiv Sena.

Both leaders never contested the election against each other despite NCP forced the Patil to contest election against Adhalrao.

Voters also preferred to choose Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha election and at the same time given preference to the Walse Patil’s NCP in the assembly election.

As the talks started that Adhalrao might contest Assembly election, there are chances that both Adhalrao and Walse Patil would contest against each other and it would be one of the interested fight in the state

First Published: May 25, 2019 15:02 IST