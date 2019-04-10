Lok Sabha elections 2019: Adhalrao’s Rs 28.47 crore holdings

Three-time MP from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalrao, owns property worth Rs 28.47 crore. Adhalarao is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the Shiv Sena ticket from Shirur and filed his nomination form in presence of Yuva Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray.

Adhalarao is an industrialist and owns an IT company, but his election affidavit separates the man from the company and does not mention any property thereof as his personal asset.

Adhalarao declared movable property of Rs 4.82 crore and immovable property worth Rs 23.64 crore.

After the filing of the nomination forms, Aaditya Thackeray told the media that the BJP and Sena were going to win the Lok Sabha election.Thackeray also blamed the Congress, saying that they are going to “divide India, as they want article 370 in Kashmir.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:20 IST