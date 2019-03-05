Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AJSU to contest from Giridih; weighing options in Hazaribag, Ranchi seats

The Sudesh Mahto led AJSU party, which is sharing power with the BJP in the state, has decided to contest from Lok Sabha Lok Sabha seat while it was weighing its options to field candidates from Hazaribag and Ranchi Lok Sabha seats.

“The biggest festival of democracy is round the corner. But we want to join this festival with a different intention and purpose. AJSU wants to send its representative in Parliament in order to protect the regional aspirations of Jharkhand and it will begin from Giridih,” said AJSU president Sudesh Mahto, while addressing party’s workers’ convention in Giridih on Sunday.

“The regional issues of Jharkhand are paramount for AJSU and party is preparing to contest few seats so that we can raise them in Parliament. Giridh seat is priority of AJSU, followed by Hazaribag and Ranchi,” he added.

The two parties contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election separately but joined hands in assembly elections six months later. As the election draws near, AJSU has said on several occasions recently that it would contest the next assembly election separately.

Neither party has commented anything officially on any alliance for the Lok Sabha polls till now. The BJP currently holds 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

AJSU leaders of late have been critical of the Raghubar Das government, of which the Sudesh Mahto-led front is a part of. The party has four MLAs and Ramgarh legislator is a member of Raghubar Cabinet.

The regional party though has been part of several ruling dispensation in the state in the past, its influence is restricted into limited parts of the state, majorly in ares surrounding the state capital Ranchi and northern parts of the state including Giridih, Hzaraibag, Bokaro and Dhanbad belt.

Party leaders said while the party is weighing options in Hazaribag and Ranchi Lok Sabha seats, the decision to contest from Giridih was taken due to the party workers.

“Unlike other parties, decision in AJSU is taken by the party workers. The different units of the party were clearly said if they are willing and they can prove their mettle in their areas, party would contest in such seats. In Girdih Lok Sabha seat, the party is prepared in all polling booths, so the party leadership has accepted the demand of party workers to contest,” said party spokesperson Devsharan Bhagat.

On the likelihood of any alliance with their current ally BJP, Bhagat denied any talks between the two parties as of now. “All parties are preparing to contest, so are we,” he added.

Addressing the gathering in Giridih on Sunday evening, minister Chandra Prakash Chudhary said ‘AJSU would do an alliance with people in Giridh Lok Sabha seat and win’.

EOM

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 08:41 IST