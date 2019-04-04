Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ‘Believe in work, not promises’, says Jalore MP

In an interview to HT, Jalore Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate from there, Devji Mansinghram Patel said he found nothing wrong in sharing PM Modi’s achievements. Excerpts:

What were the high points of your five-year term?

I have fulfilled all the promises he (PM) had made. He said he has many plans in his mind and he is working on them and will ensure overall development of the area step by step.

One thing you wanted to do as MP but couldn’t, why?

So many things are there in mind but will not share with you. If I shared anything, you will declare it poll promise. I believe in work and performance not in promises.

Would you like to contest again? Why should people re-elect you?

Yes, I am contesting. My party has given me one more chance and my people will also extend their support because of my performance.

How was your experience in Parliament?

It was great experience in working with PM Narendra Modi. He is a man of his words, who has a vision for India’s progress. Under his leadership the country has achieved new dimensions of success on the internal as well as external fronts.

People say your performance was poor and that you depend on Narendra Modi?

If my performance was poor then how was I elected for the second term?

