Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP cracked golden egg Congress hen was laying, says Fadnavis in Pune rally

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, did not hold back in his verbal assault on the Congress party in Pune on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said, “Pune was the hen that lay the golden egg for the Congress government. Their government only took from Pune, but never gave the city anything. Pune is a city of entrepreneurship and IT professionals. For them, HCMTR is being completed by us. Ring road is being completed. Metro is going to spread like a web. PMPML’s smart integration will be undertaken. A citizen of Pune will be able to go to any place by public transport using only one ticket.”

He also added that the upcoming Mhalunge-Maan IT hub will be much bigger than Hinjewadi IT Park.

Fadnavis addressed a campaign rally at Chandannagar for Girish Bapat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the city. Fadnavis said that a Congress minister should have been tied to one of the rockets launched at Balakot, speaking in the context of proof sought by the Congress party of the air strike which happened days after the attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, that claimed 40 CRPF jawans’ lives.

“The Congress manifesto promises reduced military forces in Kashmir. Is this Jaish-e-Mohammad manifesto or Congress manifesto?,” he said, adding, “They want to repeal Section 124(a) of the Indian Penal Code. When misguided students from a certainty Delhi-based university were saying “Bharat tere tukde honge” and were booked under 124(a), Congress was heartbroken.”

“You must have seen that Rahul Gandhi has started using the old campaign promises of his grandfather, grandmother and even his mother - reduce poverty. I wonder how is he not ashamed of himself. How is he going to do it now?,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis then made several claims including provision of 34 crore bank accounts throughout Akan Dhan Yojana and five lakh registrations for the Shrameva Jayate Yojana that promises Rs 3,000 pension for the poorest social sectors. “By 2022, Modiji aims to provide a home to every poor person in the country,” he said.

Outgoing parliamentarian from Pune, Anil Shirole, also stressed the new International Airport for Pune in his speech.

As current guardian minister and Lok Sabha candidate for 2019 Girish Bapat took the stage, he shook hands with every person sitting on the front row of the stage, but bypassed Neelam Gorhe, the Shiv Sena representative on the stage. Gorhe, however, mentioned Bapat’s name in her speech and thanked him for moving her from a “normal chair to a recliner” on stage.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 14:48 IST