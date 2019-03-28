Congress stands united, will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, says Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the Congress party stood united in Haryana and would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. The former CM, accompanied by Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, state Congress president Ashok Tanwar and CLP leader Kiran Choudhry, toured Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani on the second day of their ‘Parivartan Yatra’.

When their rally reached Hisar in evening, former MP and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi was not present to welcome them. Hisar is considered as stronghold of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has kept himself away from the yatra so far.

Ghulam Nabi Azad also did not turn up to talk to mediapersons when they reached the Congress Bhawan.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering at Charkhi Dadri, Hooda reminded the audience of the development work carried out by his government during his tenure as CM. “We waived electricity bills of Rs 1,600 crore, ensured fair prices to farmers, gave 100-square yard plots to the poor, ensured cheap grains and gave scholarships to children from poor families,” he added.

The former CM, also appointed the chairperson of Congress’ coordination committee, accused the BJP government of usurping the land of farmers at dismal rates.

He said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had assured the farmers that their loans will be waived when the Congress returns to power.

“Every Indian would be entitled to minimum annual income of Rs 72,000 and Congress has proved that it delivers on its pre-poll promises after implementing loan-waiver scheme for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan within two days,” he said.

Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Azad said Congress had fought for the freedom of the country and continued to work for farmers and poor sections after independence.

“It was under the Congress that MSP was declared and our party led the country into the green revolution. The farmers of Haryana are 24 carat gold and I am sure that they would avenge the anti-farmer policies followed by the BJP government,” he said.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Tanwar said the Congress was promising Rs 6,000 per month to poor farmers and people against BJP’s promise of Rs 6,000 per year. “It is clear through these promises who cares more about the poor section of the society,” he said.

The party leaders campaigned for ex-MP Shruti Choudhry, who is going to contest again from the Congress ticket in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency.

Choudhry, the daughter of CLP leader Kiran Choudhry, had lost to Dharambir Singh of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 12:47 IST