Lok Sabha elections 2019: Election Commission bans Congress’ ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ ad

The Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh has banned the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ advertisement of the Congress party and ordered an end to its broadcast.

The Joint Chief Election Officer on Wednesday issued a notice to all the state district officers saying that the media certification and inspection committee has cancelled the ad certification and it should be discontinued.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier complained to the Chief Election Officer saying that the ad was offensive and defamatory in nature.

Chief Election Officer V.L. Kantarao has directed action against the Congress, besides issuing a notice to the party.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:55 IST