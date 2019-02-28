Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ex-army chief JJ Singh is SAD (Taksali)’s Khadoor Sahib nominee

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) on Wednesday announced to field former army chief General JJ Singh as it candidate from the Khadoor Sahib constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of workers at his native village Brahmpura in Tarn Taran district, party president and sitting Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura made the announcement. The Akali Dal splinter group had hinted at fielding the former army chief from the segment the day JJ Singh joined the party. He has already started meeting people in the constituency.

Appealing to the people to vote for Singh, Brahmpura said his party parted ways with Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) after the coalition leaders did not meet their demand of giving them the Anandpur Sahib seat.

He said their party has a strong candidate from Anandpur Sahib in former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh. The PDA has decided to field a BSP candidate from the seat.

JJ Singh said he is lucky that he got an opportunity to serve the people of the segment which is blessed by the Gurus. He said he would raise the concerns of the segment in Parliament if he is elected as MP.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 15:17 IST