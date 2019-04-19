Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fatmi signs up as BSP nominee from Madhubani

A day after snaping his decades old ties with the RJD, former union minister Mohd Ali Ashraf Fatmi on Thursday filed his nomination on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress veteran Shakeel Ahmad has already filed papers as an Independent.

After resigning from the primary membership of RJD on Wednesday, Fatmi was quick to change the user name of his Twitter to indicate that his ties with the party were over.

Fatmi’s son Faraz Fatmi is an RJD MLA from Darbhanga district’s Keoti assembly constituency, which falls under Madhubani parliamentary constituency.

In 2015 assembly poll,s Faraz had defeated BJP’s Ashok Yadav, who is now the NDA candidate for the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat.

After filing his nomination, Fatmi addressed a huge gathering at Town Club ground and said he wanted to contest from a national party and hence decided to enter the fray on a BSP ticket.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:08 IST