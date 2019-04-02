‘Honble outgoing Sirji’: Shatrughan Sinha’s latest jibe at PM Modi

Shatrughan Sinha, who has announced he will soon join the Congress party, launched another attack on the Prime Minister as he addressed Narendra Modi as “Honble outgoing Sirji”.

This time, Shatrughan Sinha in his usual style criticised the speeches of Prime Minister Modi and said they lack “lack content and depth” and have become “highly repetitive and irritating”.

Shatrughan Sinha has announced that he will be quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party and will be joining the Congress on April 6. His decision was finalised after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi last week.

“Honble outgoing Sirji. Why are you wasting so much money on different channels and on the paid and choreographed crowd who chant your name at any given time - during, before & after your speeches on the signal of the conductors,” the actor-turned-politician tweeted on Tuesday.

“Your rhetorics/speeches lack content and depth these days and have gone to the extent of becoming highly repetitive and irritating. Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight” Sinha wrote.

The two-time sitting BJP Member of Parliament from Patna Lok Sabha seat has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government for the past couple of years. He has been sidelined in the BJP, which replaced him with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as the Lok Sabha candidate from Patna Sahib constituency.

“Painfully....on the way out of BJP....But hopefully in the best direction under the dynamic leadership of my dear friend Lalu Yadav and the desirable, most talked about leader from the Nehru Gandhi family... the true family of nation builders…,” he tweeted after a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 28.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 15:43 IST