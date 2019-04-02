Lok Sabha elections 2019: If local youth get proper representation in industry it will help to maintain peace, says Dr Amol Kolhe of NCP

Amol Kolhe, (38), is a Marathi TV serial actor and in terms of star power at the ground level is already pulling in huge crowds to rallies and meetings where he is present. The Kolhe selfie demand is also huge with much traction on social media, especially with women and senior citizens.

Kolhe playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the TV serial Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji might have something to do with that. The Sambhaji maharaj halo accompanies Kolhe everywhere he goes.

Arrangements are made for a horse and his supporters prefer him to ride on the campaign trail on horseback.

Kolhe is also a good orator and is known for local references that he makes in every speech.

Kolhe hails from a middle-class Pune district family. His father was an employee of the irrigation department and Kolhe completed his education till Class 8 at Narayangaon. Later, he cleared his HSC from Apte Prashala in Pune. He qualified for the NTS (National Talent Search) exam and also got admission into an MBBS course in Mumbai. After completing his degree, instead starting his medical practice, he decided pursue a career as an artiste, with a special emphasis on historical serials. Kolhe joined Shiv Sena in 2014. Now, in 2019 Kolhe will stand for elections from Shirur, representing the NCP.

After joining the Shiv Sena, why did you leave and join the NCP?

Considering my historical roles like Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, I got an offer from the Shiv Sena to join politics. I joined, but still mainly concentrated on acting. Considering the national phenomena my roles have become, for the last couple of months, I was thinking about doing something at the national level and got the platform from the NCP. It’s my personal decision to leave the Sena and join NCP. Now the opposition are questioning my work during my Sena stint. First of all, it was an organisational position and not any executive post. I am from Shirur and got the chance to contest the Lok Sabha election. I have decided to now prove my capabilities. After finishing the ongoing Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji serial, I will concentrate only on politics.

The bullock cart races is a key issue among voters? Will you able to restart it?

Actually, the bullock cart racing issue is not explained properly to the citizens. It’s not just a racing competition, but is linked with the rural economy. The jattras (fair) in rural areas happen every year, which helps increase trading. Bullock cart races are part of entertainment and very popular in the district. It should get studied as an economic factor. The case is pending with the judiciary. The sitting MP earlier used to blame the Congress and NCP, and promised that if the BJP and Shiv Sena were in the government, they would restart it. Now the BJP and Sena are ruling everywhere, but the ground reality is the races have not started yet.

The location of the proposed airport moving from Chakan to Purandar is not drawing backlash.

The sitting MP Adhalrao is cheating voters, saying that he was not aware till 2017 that the airport had been rejected due to technical reasons. Despite being MP, how is it possible that the local representative is not aware as to why sites are not getting approved? Opposition to handing over land is accepted, but there should be some limit to it. Actually, the industrial belt is in Chakan and now due to political opposition, it will move to Purandar. It will definitely affect the economy. For construction activity, the major attraction was the airport. Now, there is no sale for flats.

Industries in Chakan and Ranjangaon face a problem of local muscle throwing their weight around. Shiv Sena is blaming NCP for the problem.

Actually, the Pune region has good industries. If something is happening there, it is wrong, but the real issue is employment. If youth get employment, they don’t get involved in such activity. If local youth get proper representation in the industry it will help to maintain peace. I would definitely ensure that local youth get proper representation in industry.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:39 IST