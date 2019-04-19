Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Delhi, 48 nominations filed in two days but Congress, BJP yet to name faces

The state election office received 36 nominations on day two of the process on Thursday with candidates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also filing their papers. The Congress and the BJP, however, are yet to name their candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi.

While Balbir Singh Jakhar of AAP filed his nomination from the West Delhi parliamentary constituency, BSP’s Rajveer Singh filed his candidature from Northeast Delhi.

Both Jakhar and Singh have filed two nominations each from the constituency. Besides, 29-year-old Vikram Singh Jakhar of the AAP also filed his nomination from the West Delhi seat as a cover candidate.

Rajveer Singh, 46, a businessman and a resident of Mansarovar Garden, has declared movable assets worth over Rs 4.2 crore. He also owns six cars and two residential properties.

Of the 36 nominations, seven have been filed by independent candidates while the rest are from unrecognized parties, said officials in Delhi’s chief electoral office (CEO). Two independent candidates have filed nominations from Northeast constituency, another two are from East, one from New Delhi and another two from South Delhi seat.

While eight nominations each have been filed from Northeast and West Delhi constituencies, six each have been received from South and East constituencies, four from New Delhi, three from Chandni Chowk and one from Northwest seat.

A total of 48 nominations have been received since the process of filing nominations started on April 16.

The last date for filing nominations is April 23 and scrutiny of nominations would be on April 24, while the date for withdrawing nominations is April 26.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 10:43 IST