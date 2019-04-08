Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Maharashta, 911 women voters for every 1,000 men

The ratio of women to men voters in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections is 911 for every thousand men, up from 899 in the 2014 elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the final electoral rolls, there are 4.58 crore male voters, 4.16 crore female voters and 2,086 voters registered in the third-gender category.

Maharashtra will vote in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 23.

In 2014, the voter turnout was 62.24% for men and 57.98% for women in the state.

The ECI undertook multiple drives and various initiatives to increase voting awareness along with tie-ups with anganwaadis, ASHA workers and other such organisations.

Shirish Mohod, deputy chief electoral officer, said, “This time, we have used innovative methods to increase awareness for voting and registration. We tied up with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to create awareness during IPL matches. We have also used social media, banners, jingles, films, posters and the regional outreach bureau, especially for those polling stations with low turnout.”

Mohod also said the commission has taken extra efforts for the specially-abled persons. “We have made sure there is a ramp at every booth, accessible furniture, a special line, wheelchairs from home to the booth and if necessary, a transport facility too. There will be braille on the ballot and we are also trying to get a language interpreter for each booth.”

However, despite the increase in women voters, their issues are not being properly addressed by the political parties, said Nandita Shah, co-director from Akshara Center, an NGO that fights for women rights.

She said, “Party manifestos look at women as just general voters. Their issues are not rightly addressed. The 33% reservation for women in Parliament is important, but also basic necessities like toilets for women, equal opportunities for women to earn, study and live their life is equally important. No parties address these issues. Security for women is limited to CCTV and funds from the women and child ministry are mostly spent on children.”

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 13:01 IST