Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Just 3 third gender voters in Noida, 133 in GB Nagar

Just three third gender voters have registered in Noida ahead of the 2019 general elections and there are 133 such voters in the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency.

Dadri assembly segment has the most number of third gender voters at 73, while there re 14 third gender voters in Jewar, 23 in Sikandrabad and 20 in Khurja.

Third gender voters say there are at least 2,000 transgender adults in the entire constituency, but most are registered as either male or female as it becomes difficult to register as a third gender voter.

“There is a lot of documentation required for changing our IDS or getting one for third gender. The officials ask for address proof, affidavit and a psychologist’s approval. It’s difficult to arrange all this as most people would just make fun of us and will not help us,” Ramkali, a transgender and founder of the Basera Samajik Sansthan that works for the rights of transgender community in NCR cities, said.

Officials said they have not come across such cases, but will facilitate the process if transgenders bring to their notice any difficulty in registering themselves as voters under the third gender.

“I am not aware of any such problem, but we are ready to facilitate third gender voters and I will look into complaints. People in the third gender have equal rights and we are sensitive towards their needs,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

The total number of voters in the third gender or others category has reduced by almost half between January and March this year.

Till January 31, the number of voters in the ‘others’ category was 228. This reduced to 133 in the final electoral rolls for the constituency that was finalised on March 25, a reduction of 95 voters.

Maximum reduction was in the Noida where third gender voters reduced from 94 to 3. Khurja is the only assembly segment that saw an increase. One third gender voter was added in Khurja to make their total 21 from 20.

Officials from the election office said the reduction could be because of corrections in the electoral rolls, deletions or voters shifting to other places.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:07 IST