Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Modi continues to attack Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday continued his assault on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and criticised him for allying with the Congress and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir who wanted two prime ministers -one for the country and another for Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said this while addressing a massive rally in support of the newly-inducted BJP candidate Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil in Ahmednagar. Sujay, a neurosurgeon, is the son of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congressman and leader of opposition in Maharashtra, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all song and dance at the public rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmednagar on Friday. ( Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo )

He switched over to the BJP after the NCP refused to vacate the Ahmednagar seat for Sujay, and make adjustments in its seat sharing agreement with the Congress.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The problem of Jammu and Kashmir is a creation of the Congress. What has happened to Sharadrao? He started his party with the nomenclature ‘Rashtrawadi’ meaning nation. Till what time will you remain silent on the issue of two Prime Ministers? How can you sleep peacefully in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?” he asked.

Modi said that the previous Congress-NCP government in the state was marked by bomb blasts in which innocent people died.

“During the rule of this Chowkidar, bomb blasts have stopped completely. We have instilled fear in the hearts of the terrorists. Remember the previous Congress government was weak in front of terrorists and Pakistan. My government carried out anti-terror strikes in enemy territories to safeguard national security and territorial integrity of the nation,” he said.

Modi called for “uprooting the Congress” from the country, once and for all. “Congress hatao hamesha ke liye’ he said, saying that “the party has looted the country” and was “the enemy of the people.”

He referred to the raids carried out by the Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh and said, “Huge amounts of black money were brought in sacks at Tughlaq road in Delhi to be distributed in elections.”

Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP-led government has carried out a surgical strike on the NCP-Congress in Maharashtra.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 14:48 IST