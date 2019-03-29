Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mulayam and Mayawati will share stage at SP-BSP’s Mainpuri rally, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was happy with his decision to ally with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview, Akhilesh said Mulayam was happy with the SP-BSP alliance as he knew it had been forged to save the country from crisis and impending danger.

“We have planned a number of joint rallies across the state that includes Mainpuri, too. Mulayam will share the dais,” he said.

Asked if Mulayam has spoken to Mayawati in the recent past, he replied in the negative but said he had congratulated the BSP chief after the alliances victory in last year’s Lok Sabha by-polls in Gorakhpur.

SP’s victory in Gorakhpur had proved to be a turning point in opposition’s politics as the seat had been won by chief minister Yogi Adityanath since 1998.

He maintained that the contest between Prof Ram Gopal Yadav’s son Akshay Pratap Singh and Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav in Firozabad would not be an embarrassment to the family and said ‘netaji’ (Mulayam) had already blessed Akshay.

Click here to read full interview

Terming the Congress as “arrogant”, he said: “In some ways, the BJP and the Congress are same in their behaviour with other parties. They don’t know how to give respect.”

“As of now, I can say that we will not be with the Congress in this election. They are more interested in rebuilding their party in the state than stopping BJP,” he said.

Denying claims that he was playing second fiddle to Mayawati, Akhilesh said there were no juniors and seniors in politics and alliances were built on mutual respect.

He described their togetherness as an alliance of farmers and the poor, which represented the composite culture of the country.

“BJP is confused as it knows the party is not getting votes on development. That is why they are testing issues like nationalism, Hindutva, and communal polarisation,” he said.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 10:49 IST