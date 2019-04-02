Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mulayam submits nomination, says not PM candidate

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, 79, on Monday ruled himself out of the prime ministerial race as he filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri. “It will be decided after the polls,’’ he said when asked about SP-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s alliance’s Prime Minister candidate.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied his father. One of the four proposers for his nomination included BSP’s Mainpuri district president Shubham Singh.

Akhilesh said his father would attend the SP-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) rally in Mainpuri on April 19. BSP president Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and RLD president Ajit Singh would address it.

“It will be virtually a no contest in Mainpuri. It will only be a festival of votes to make Netaji [Mulayam] win by biggest margin in the country,” said Akhilesh. “This election will mark the ouster of the BJP.”

“The country’s borders and its people are secure because of our soldiers and their sacrifices. But it is because of the wrong policies of the Union government and the BJP that more soldiers are dying,” he said.

Relations between Mulayam and Akhilesh have been frosty since the son took control of the SP two years ago.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 00:36 IST