Mulayam turns emotional: ‘This is my last election, ensure my win’

A frail-looking Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, 79, on Friday made an emotional appeal to voters to ensure his victory in the Lok Sabha elections from here, claiming this one to be his ‘last election’.

A household name in Mainpuri, four-time MP Mulayam Singh Yadav asked the gathering whether they will make him win by a huge majority or not? The crowd loudly and clearly responded ‘Yes’.

Yadav, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate, was called first to speak and was assisted by his son, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, as he walked to the podium for delivering his address.

Yadav was inaudible when he began his speech and was suggested to adjusted the microphone but to little help. Later the veteran leader, often termed as ‘dharti-putra’ (son of the soil), started speaking clearly.

“It is after long gap that we all are together. All those in Mainpuri are mine and I appeal to let me win by huge majority this time, which should be more than the margin of last time (2014) because this is my last election and thus I appeal to all, including youth, to make it (victory) possible,” said Yadav.

Slogans, including ‘jiska jalwa kayam hai….uska naam Mulayam hai’, ‘dharti putra Mulayam Singh’, resonated across the premises of Christian College, located in heart of city, as Yadav rose to speak.

Yadav heaped praise on BSP chief Mayawati and said he will always remain obliged to her coming to Mainpuri to seek votes for him and asked all present to welcome and respect her.

Yadav, in his short address, spoke on women’s security and said he had raised the issue in parliament and got good support.

A nostalgic Yadav recollected that he had delivered many speeches in Mainpuri.

Yadav enjoys special connect with Mainpuri, where he began his career as a teacher in an intermediate school and won four times from Mainpuri parliamentary constituency -- in 1996, 2004, 2009, 2014.

He had twice vacated the seat -- in 2004 and 2014 -- but used his charisma to get his nephew Dharmendra Yadav (2004) and grandson Tej Pratap Yadav (2014) secure victories in by-elections.

Now he is poised to contest from here again.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 18:16 IST