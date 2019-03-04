PM in Gujarat LIVE updates: Narendra Modi arrives at inauguration event of hospital building in Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday during which he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) and inaugurate the first phase of 6-km-long Ahmedabad Metro service.

The prime minister would also lay the foundation stone for Umiya Dham temple complex during his visit. Lakhs of Patidars, whose deity Umiya Mata the temple is dedicated to, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The organisers said leaders from Congress were also expected to be at the event .

11:57 am IST Modi arrives at inauguration event of hospital building in Jamnagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the inauguration event of a hospital building in a medical college campus in Jamnagar.





11:51 am IST Congress leaders expected to attend groundbreaking ceremony of Vishva Umiya Dham temple The organisers of the groundbreaking ceremony of Vishva Umiya Dham temple said leaders from Congress were also expected to be at the event . In 2017, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Shree Khodaldham soon after Modi inaugurated it. Like Shree Khodaldham, Vishva Umiya Dham is being built on a sprawling 100 bigha land. It will have a hostel to accommodate 1,000 students, hi-tech medical laboratories and clinics, skill development centres, agriculture research facility, and a placement cell.





11:34 am IST PM Modi to preside over groundbreaking ceremony of Vishva Umiya Dham temple Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of Vishva Umiya Dham Temple in Gujarat on Monday. Lakhs of Patidars, whose deity Umiya Mata the temple is dedicated to, are expected to attend the ceremony.





11:21 am IST PM to launch Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana PM Modi will also visit Vastral to launch PM-SYM, a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000. He will oversee the online transfer of benefits to some beneficiaries and then distribute PM-SYM Pension Cards. The scheme, announced in the Union Budget in February this year, will see each PM-SYM subscriber get a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years





11:08 am IST PM to dedicate various hospitals built in Ahmedabad region The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation various hospitals built in Ahmedabad region, including Women Children & Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Eye Hospital and Dental Hospital.



