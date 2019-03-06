Lok Sabha Elections 2019: NDA seat deal likely next week, JD (U) eyes Karakat

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, which formalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in December last year, is likely to announce the seats to be contested by the parties in the alliance after March 10.

“The final round of talks will take place in a day or two to remove the hitches on seats,” said JD (U) national general secretary K C Tyagi.

NDA leaders said a general consensus had emerged among all the three alliance partners, BJP, JD (U) and the LJP, over the seats to be contested bu them. “Only six-seven seats remain on to be resolved,” said an NDA leader who is part of the seat-sharing talks.

“A formal announcement on seats will be made soon,” said JD (U) general secretary R C P Singh.

The seats of contention are are Valmikinagar, Maharajganj, Darbhanga, Patna Sahib, Jhanjharpur, Patliputra and Begusarai.

Under the 17-17 formula it has reached with all JD (U), the BJP, which had won 22 out of the 30 seats it contested in Bihar in 2014, has to forgo five of them. The JD (U) had won only two of the 38 seats it had contested in 2014 polls and had lost deposits in 23 seats.

The LJP had contested on seven seats in alliance with the BJP in 2014 and won six.

Valmikinagar and Jhanjharpur seats were represented by the JD (U) till 2014 when the BJP wrested them.

BJP sources said there was also high probability of Nawada or Begusarai, Darbhanga and Madhubani going the JD (U) way. Party sources say a lot of debate is also under way on Patliputra and Patna Sahib seats as well. “The JD (U) wants to contest on one of them,” said a BJP leader.

Hukumdeo Narain Yadav , the BJP MP from Madhubani, has already announced he would not contest this time, while Begusarai seat has been lying vacant following the death of BJP MP Bhola Singh.

JD (U) sources said the party may also stake its claim for Karakat and Ara seats.

Before 2014, the JD (U) has been the senior partner in the seat-sharing arrangements with the BJP.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:53 IST