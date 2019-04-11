Lok Sabha Elections 2019: No candidate files papers on 1st day of nomination for 5th phase in Lucknow

Nominations for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections began here on Wednesday. However, on the first day, none of the candidates filed nomination.

District administration has made an elaborate security at the district magistrate’s office—where the nominations would be filed. Besides, security has been tightened on the roads leading to the DM’s office to ensure smooth traffic movement.

In addition, the administration has restricted the entry of candidate’s followers to just five and has set up multiple entry and exit points to ensure smooth nomination process.

District magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the nominations for the fifth phase of LS poll can be filed till April 18. “Candidates can file their nominations from 11am at the designated rooms which have been set up constituency wise at the collectorate. They can withdraw their nominations till April 22,” he said.

He said that the candidates contesting from Mohanlalganj constituency can file their nominations at Room no 2, while the candidates from Lucknow constituency can file their nominations at the DM’s Court (19 no room).

The DM has inspected the collectorate premises and took stock of the seating arrangements and CCTV cameras installed there. Besides, he also deputed static team and surveillance squad at the venue in order to video graph the entire nomination exercise.

