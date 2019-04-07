Lok Sabha elections 2019: No promises, long speeches, says folk artist who is Congress’ pick for Dewas

A state icon, a Padma Shri awardee, a social worker and a folk singer, Congress candidate from Dewas (SC) seat Prahlad Tipaniya’s tanpura is now playing a different tune.

Earlier, the Election Commission was using his singing talent to draw in more voters, but now he is busy canvassing for himself.

The chief electoral office removed his posters and name as a state icon when his name started doing the rounds as a prospective Congress candidate.

The Congress announced Tipaniya’s name on Thursday.

“The motive has changed but my way of appealing for votes will remain the same. I will connect with people with Kabir’s couplets, bhajan and santwani. The Congress party chose me as a candidate as the music entered the hearts of people easily,” says the 64-year-old Tipaniya, who was a surprise candidate of the Congress.

“When I was asked to contest the election, I told the senior party leaders that my life is limited to music and spread the message of peace and harmony. I can’t give long speeches and can’t make promises. The party leaders asked me to do whatever I want to do but I have to maintain the bonding with people of Dewas and Shahjapur,” Tipaniya adds.

Tipaniya, who specialises in singing couplets coined by Kabir in Malwi, earned his reputation all over the country and abroad with his music, but he is also a social worker who works among the Dalits in the Malwa region.

“Tipaniya has done a lot to uplift the Dalits in the area. He also runs a primary school in the area where he teaches Dalits free of cost,” says Kailash Soni, an award winning photographer in Dewas.

