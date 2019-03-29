Lok Sabha Elections 2019: NSA detainees from Noida to vote through postal ballots in Luksar Jail

Persons arrested under preventive detention will cast their votes through postal ballots from Luksar jail in Greater Noida. Deputy election officer of Gautam Budh Nagar has written to the Luksar jail authorities to provide the details of persons arrested under preventive detention.

The DEO has also written to other district election officers of Uttar Pradesh to provide details of accused arrested under preventive detention and who are natives of Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“Persons booked under preventive detention and National Security Act will be casting their votes through postal ballots. Appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure their right to vote,” BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Persons arrested under Section 151 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) will be released so that they can cast their votes for the upcoming election on April 11. There are five persons in the district booked under NSA.

“People arrested under Section 151 of the CRPC will be released before the day of voting so that they can cast their votes. We have five persons who are booked under NSA who will be casting their vote through postal ballots,” Singh said.

Officials are now waiting for a reply from election officers of other districts of the state to identify natives of Gautam Budh Nagar district to ensure their right to vote. “People booked under preventive detention can only vote through postal ballots. We have written to the authorities of Luksar jail and election officers of other districts of Uttar Pradesh asking for details of such persons serving in their jurisdiction,” Munindra Upadhayay, deputy election officer, said.

The administration is also reaching out to educational institutions and civil societies to help in spreading poll related awareness among the public.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 15:47 IST