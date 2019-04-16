Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Party used me, feel betrayed, says BJP Barmer MP

In an interview to HT, BJP leader and Barmer MP Col. Sonaram Choudhary said he has served people. He said he earlier had served the nation as a soldier and later as a public representative. Excerpts:

What were the high points of your five-year term?

I have fulfilled most of the promises I have made. Many works have been completed while some are in pipeline. Though I am not contesting election, I will always raise my voice for people’s issues. I will never tolerate injustice to my people and neglect of development in my region.

One thing you wished to do as an MP but could not, why?

Development is an ongoing process. When you achieve one goal, you plan for the next. Same has been with me as I always kept thinking for overall development and planned accordingly. So many works have been done and many more are in pipeline.

Your party has refused ticket to you, what would be your next move?

The party used me during 2014 elections. My people wanted me to turn rebel but I am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have raised my issues within the party platform. If I am not given deserved respect, I will think about my next move. I felt betrayed by the local leadership.

How was your experience in Parliament?

It was a great experience working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have worked with three Prime Ministers but Modi is extraordinary. He has proved India’s capability at international front.

