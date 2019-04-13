Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi’s lookalike files nomination against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike Abhinandan Pathak on Friday filed his nomination papers from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency where Union home minister Rajnath Singh is in the fray.

Pathak, often referred to as ‘Chhota Modi’ by his friends, said he would also file his nomination papers against the PM in Varanasi on April 26. While Lucknow goes to polls on May 6, voting will take place in Varanasi on May 19.

Rajnath Singh is likely to file his nomination papers from Lucknow on April 16.

“I am here to serve people and to represent them and their issues in the parliament,” said Pathak, who was also dressed like the PM in half-sleeve khadi kurta.

Pathak said he was inspired by the PM but not convinced by his government’s decisions.

“Mann ki baat kehne wale ne mann ki baat suni nahi (PM didn’t hear what people wanted). The PM failed to fulfil his promises,” said Pathak.

Pathak belongs to Saharanpur and has been living in the state capital for the past several years.

He said he was thankful to the people of Manak Nagar locality in Lucknow, where he currently lives, as they pooled in money to help him pay the security deposit for contesting the election.

“I am thankful to the people, who pooled in Rs 25,000 as security money,” he said.

As per the affidavit he submitted at the district magistrate’s office, Pathak is 51 years old and has obtained master’s degree in Hindi from Allahabad University.

The affidavit It further mentions that he has Rs 15,000 in his bank account and Rs 15,000 cash, which he earned by performing religious rituals.

