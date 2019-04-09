Lok Sabha elections 2019: Polling booths to be increased to 1,194 in Gurgaon constituency

With fresh election data revealing a large number of voters in some polling stations, the Gurugram administration has proposed to increase the number of booths from the present 1,113 to 1,194 in the four assembly constituencies of the district.

The proposal was made after fresh data revealed that some of the polling stations in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency had over 1,500 to 1,600 voters.

Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) are being used along with electronic voting machines (EVMs), which have provision for only 1,500 voting slips. Therefore, if the number of voters is more, then auxiliary stations are required to be set up along with the existing booths.

“Those polling stations, which have more than 1,400 voters in urban areas, and those that have more than 1,200 voters in rural areas will have auxiliary polling booths so that people can vote without any hassle,” said Gurugram deputy commissioner and returning officer of the constituency Amit Khatri.

As per the new scheme of things, the number of polling stations in Pataudi has been increased from 241 to 246; Badshahpur constituency which had 331 booths will now have 368 booths. In Gurgaon assembly constituency, the number of booths has increased from 311 to 338 and in Sohna the number of booths has been increased from 230 to 242.

Haryana goes to polls in a single phase for its 10 Lok Sabha seats. All the 10 constituencies will vote in the sixth phase on May 12. Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

Khatri shared the proposal with representatives of political parties in the state. During the meeting, Khatri said this proposal will be sent to Election Commission of India. Once approved, these auxiliary booths will be set up along with the existing booths to facilitate polling on the election day.

He also sought objections from the political representatives regarding setting up of the booths, but none of them raised any concern.

Khatri also asked the parties to appoint booth-level agents at the earliest for smooth conduct of polls.

The administration has proposed that nine auxiliary booths in rural areas and 72 booths in urban areas of the constituency be set up. Khatri also said that last date of registration as a voter is April 12, after which no new applications would not be entertained.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 05:02 IST