Lok Sabha elections 2019: Raju Shetti booked in Kolhapur for breach of poll code

Kolhapur police on Sunday booked Raju Shetti, convenor of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), for breach of the model code of conduct. Shetti is the sitting member of Parliament from Hatkanangale.

At an election rally in Herle village of Hatkanangale, on April 4, Shetti allegedly said that while sons of farmers join the army and fight for the country, those of “Deshpandes and Kulkarnis” (denoting Brahmin surnames in Maharashtra) only talk about patriotism.

Shetti was sent a notice on Friday by Nandakumar Katkar, additional collector of Kolhapur. The parliamentarian was given time till Saturday night to respond to the notice. On Saturday evening, Shetti made a statement in the presence of media that he did not intend to hurt the feelings of any community.

“My motive is to get justice for families of the soldiers who were killed on the battlefield. Therefore, I request that no one should take offence, since it was not my intention to hurt anyone. If anyone has been hurt by my words, I express my apology,” said Shetti. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 was registered against Shetti at the Hatkanangale police station under Kolhapur police station.

Senior police inspector Sitaram Dubbal of Hatkanagale police station is investigating the case. He said, “We are seeking legal opinion from our lawyers to determine the next course of action. We will also verify the footage of the speech.”

The complaint in the matter was filed, based on direction given by Katkar, after a member of the election commission-appointed flying squad lodged a complaint.

