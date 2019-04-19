Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ravi Kishan kick-starts poll campaign with a road show

Saffron clad Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate for Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, kick-started his election campaign with a massive road show here on Thursday.

The road show started from Gorakhnath temple where he offered prayers to Baba Gorakhnath and sought the deity’s blessings amid loud and repeated chants hailing PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

As his car moved, a seer climbed atop his vehicle and kept flashing a trident (Lord Shiva’s arm) with a live snake while beating a Damru (a small drum) to attract people’s attention even as the actor kept waving to the crowd requesting them to help him win.

On the way, the actor took brief halts at various locations, garlanding the statues of Sardar Patel at Kali Mandir, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue at Shatsri Chowk and Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Town Hall area.

“We are going to win 73 plus seats with a historical win at the land of Baba Gorakhnath and CM Yogi. Modiji’s policies towards farmers, youths and women and his commitment to fight corruption and terrorism with the agenda of nationalism will ensure Modi’s second term in office,” Kishan said.

Yogi Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for five consecutive terms between 1998 and 2017.

Kishan, widely seen as an outsider here despite his roots in Barhalganj’s Moonkhar village located close to Gorakhpur, was accompanied by many BJP leaders including Upendra Datt Shukla.

Shukla was BJP’s candidate in 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll when the ruling party faced defeat at the hand of BSP supported SP candidate Praveen Nishad.

Despite scorching heat, a huge crowd turned up to catch a glimpse of the actor who allowed his followers to click selfies with him.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 10:52 IST