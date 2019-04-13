Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rs 88 lakh seized from Pune district

The officials of election commission in Pune has seized a total of Rs 88 lakhs in cash from the four parliamentary constituencies in the Pune district since the model code of conduct for the upcoming Loksabha elections came into effect on March 10.

Jayashree Katare, resident deputy collector said, “We have seized Rs 88 lakh till now out of which the maximum amount has been seized from the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency which is Rs 49 lakh.”

While the investigation is currently in underway, we suspect that majority of this money is not related to any political outfit and are individual belongings, she said.

According to Katare, those who were caught by the officials travelling with cash were either jewellers or petrol pump owners.

While Shirur has the highest amount of cash seized, it is followed by Pune with a total of Rs 21 lakh. Money seized from Baramati constituency amounts to Rs 16 lakh 78 thousand, from Maval officials have seized Rs one lakh thirty five thousand.

Specific teams have been formed by the election commission to keep a watch on such activities in the entire district until the elections are over.

Katare said, “These cases are likely to increase in the coming days as the day of polling comes closer. All the concerned officials have been given standing instructions to be more vigilant in all the constituencies with rural areas in concern.”

While Pune and Baramati will vote on April 23, the voting in Shirur and Maval parliamentary constitutes will take place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 15:12 IST