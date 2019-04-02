Lok Sabha elections 2019: Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Congress on loan waiver promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has failed to fulfil the promise of up to rupees 2-lakh farm loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh.

In the run-up to the 2018 assembly elections in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress had assured farm loan waiver, within 10 days of coming to power.

Former MP chief minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Gandhi a “habitual liar” and said he has reneged on his promise of changing the chief minister if the promise is not fulfilled. “Congress has said it will waive farmers’ loans within 10 days of coming to power in MP but it has not been done even after 104 days of Kamal Nath taking over as chief minister,” he said.

He said, lakhs of farmers in MP recently received a state government message telling them that the loan waiver exercise was put on hold as the model code of conduct came into effect after the announcement of Lok Sabha election schedule.

“It seems Kamal Nath had been waiting for the poll announcement so that he could get rid of this promise,” Chouhan said, adding that the poll code does not bar any government from running ongoing schemes where the beneficiaries have already been identified.

The Congress, however, refuted these charges. “The only party which has lied consistently over the past five years is the BJP. They lied on the question of Rs 15 lakh to be deposited in each person’s bank account; they lied with regard to jobs which they were supposed to give to the young people of India..,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

Chouhan’s wish

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he has indicated to the BJP leadership that he wants to serve in the state even as the party is yet to take a call on the candidature of Chouhan and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

“I had said that my wish is to work in Madhya Pradesh. Iqrar bhi nahi hai, inkar bhi nahi hai (there is neither acceptance nor refusal),” he said.

The BJP is yet to announce tickets to key seats such as Bhopal, Vidisha and Indore in the state.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 00:18 IST