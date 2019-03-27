Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Six relatives of NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s wife contesting elections

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra has a unique distinction. Six of her relatives are in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections, being rival candidates in two constituencies. The information was revealed by Sunetra’s sister-in-law and NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Sunetra is busy campaigning for son Parth, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Maval constituency.

In one of her campaign meetings in Pune district, Sule surprised the audience when she said six relatives of her sister-inlaw, Sunetra, are in the fray. Besides Sule, Sunetra’s son Parth is contesting from Maval. NCP’s another candidate from Osmanabad, Rana Jagjitsingh Patil, is Sunetra’s nephew, while his opponent and Sena candidate Omraje Nimbalkar is her relative. Further, the Congress candidate from Dhule, Kunal Patil, is her distant relative. Sule’s rival and BJP candidate in Baramati constituency, Kanchan Kul, too, is related to Sunetra. “With six relatives in the fray, my sister-inlaw might even decide who the next PM will be,” Sule quipped.

Reacting to it, Sunetra Pawar said, “This is an inside joke in the family. These are independent decisions taken by these individuals. I have no say in it. Every person has the freedom to choose what they want and what their political inclination should be.”

She was quick to add, “But this cannot be termed as dynasty politics…It is similar to the tradition that a doctor’s son becomes a doctor, and a farmer’s son a farmer.”

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 11:38 IST