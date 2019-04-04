Lok Sabha elections 2019: Supriya, Ajit and Parth share dais to put up a united face

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of friction within the Pawar family, members of the clan attempted to put up a joint front with Supriya Sule touching her cousin Ajit Pawar’s feet prior to filing nomination as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from Baramati constituency, with nephew Parth next to her. The optics was conspicuous not to be missed by the audience as the family is trying to send a message that it is united.

Sule touched Ajit’s feet right after she came on the dais prior to filing nomination on Wednesday along with Congress candidate for Pune Mohan Joshi.

Interestingly, in the affidavit filed by Sule along with the nomination, she has mentioned borrowing money from Parth and his mother Sunetra Pawar. According to the affidavit, Sule has a loan from Parth Sunetra worth ₹ 20,00,000 and ₹35,00,000.

Parth, an NCP nominee from Maval, is the son of Ajit, while Supriya, who is contesting election from Baramati, is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, president of Nationalist Congress Party. Maval goes to polls on April 29, while elections are scheduled in Baramati on April 23.

During the public meeting after filing the nomination paper, Sule said that Modi will not understand relations as he is proud to be single. “Those who are proud of their status as single will not understand the significance of relations,” she said. At the same meeting, Ajit too reacted sharply to Modi’s remarks saying, he and Supriya are capable of handling the family.

Earlier on Monday, Modi while speaking at a public rally in Wardha, said that a dynastic war is brewing within the party, resulting in senior Pawar losing control over NCP to nephew Ajit. Refuting Modi’s allegations, senior Pawar on Tuesday said the prime minister need not worry about the family.

There have been speculations about rift in the Pawar family, mainly triggered after senior Pawar’s pullout from the Lok Sabha race. Last month, Pawar announced that he will not contest Lok Sabha polls from Madha, while making it clear that grandnephew Parth will enter into fray from Maval. The announcement came days after Senior Pawar had indicated of contesting the Lok Sabha polls while brushing aside Parth’s candidature.

